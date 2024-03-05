Türkiye Ready To Act As Guarantor In Resolving Gaza Conflict: Erdogan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Mac 6 (NNN-TRT) – Türkiye is ready to assume its responsibilities within the framework of the guarantor mechanism, as part of its efforts to end the Israel-Hamas conflict, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said, yesterday.

“It is obvious that a just peace with guarantees is needed, instead of just verbal peace efforts,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference, attended by visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

The only path to lasting peace is the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated Palestinian state, on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Erdogan added.

“It is now widely acknowledged that unless a fair solution to the Israel-Palestine issue is found, peace cannot prevail in the Middle East,” he said.

Erdogan attributed Israel's“spoiled and lawless attitude” to the support it receives from Western powers.

Türkiye stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, he said, adding, the Turkish government has received more than 900 patients from the Gaza Strip for treatment. Erdogan also underlined his country's efforts to build a field hospital in Gaza.

For his part, Abbas stressed the need for the international community to protect the Palestinian people.

“Efforts need to be strengthened to provide international protection to Palestine,” he said, adding that, Palestine should become a member of the United Nations.

While expressing his gratitude for Türkiye's continued support for the Palestinian cause, Abbas said, Palestine attaches importance to Türkiye's role in the Palestinian issue.– NNN-TRT