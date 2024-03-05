Army Chief Inaugurates Deir Yusuf Secondary School For Boys

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following Royal Directives and coinciding with the visit of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, to Irbid, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday inaugrated the Deir Yusuf Secondary School for Boys and the Educational Affairs Branch/North, in Irbid which is affiliated with the Directorate of Military Education and Culture.

Huneiti emphasised the importance of using technology to improve learning outcomes and foster creativity among students, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Director of the Directorate of Military Education and Culture emphasised the directorate's commitment to excellence through community partnerships aimed at instilling in students the values of loyalty, belonging and cultural awareness.

Retired Brig. Abdullah Al Omari expressed gratitude on behalf of the parents and families of the students for the establishment of the educational institution and hailed its competent administration and teaching staff, who have contributed to the rapid improvement in the academic performance of the students.

Huneiti, during the tour, inspected the school's facilities and resources and left a message in the distinguished visitors' book.

Established on a 7 dunum site, the school has 14 classrooms and sports facilities including football, basketball and volleyball courts.

The Educational Affairs Branch/North, covering an area of 5 dunums and 1,158 square metres, serves the northern region's 10 military culture schools.

Deir Yusuf is a village in the northern governorate of Irbid, some 80 kilometres north of Amman.