PM Inaugurates 'First Of Its Kind' Veterinary Hospital In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Tuesday inaugurated the veterinary educational hospital at the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) in Ramtha, as the first of its kind in Jordan and the biggest in the region.

Khasawneh commended the hospital's establishment efforts, stressing its significance in advancing veterinary education and boosting food security by maintaining livestock.

JUST president, Khaled Salem, and Hospital Director Miasar Akash gave a briefing about the hospital's facilities and departments.

Funded by the UAE's Abu Dhabi Fund for Development with a $7 million grant, the hospital's area is some 7,000 square metres, and aims to keep pace with global developments in veterinary medicine, enhance educational standards, promote public awareness on veterinary care and protect against common diseases.