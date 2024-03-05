(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali on Tuesday opened the International Jordan Food Expo 2024.

The five-day exhibition, which is held at the 6000-metre hall of the Amman International Automobile Exhibition on Airport Road, was organised by the International Promoters Company Co. for Marketing and Exhibition (IPCO), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Expo doors will be open between 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm from Tuesday until Saturday, featuring cooking shows with the participation of Jordanian and non-Jordanian chefs