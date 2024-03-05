Travelling To Colombia?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) I talk with people who still worry about travel to Colombia because Pablo Escobar may decide to blow up a bus that they are on.

You need not fear an encounter with Sr. Escobar.

Pablo was dealt with many years ago by the Colombian Government and is no longer a threat to your vacation.

But Pablo Escobar is still famous when it comes to tourists who love to go on the tours, but the Colombian Government downplay it and would rather forget that piece of history.

Everyone I spoke with in Colombia has a Cartel story and a lot of bad things went on in those years.

Al Capone in Chicago, and Manuel Antonio Noriega in Panama, are all about historical stories that not everyone who lived during that era wants to remember.

Let's talk about real things to be concerned about.

Maybe you want to visit Cartagena, Medellin, Bogota or Cali.

Let's start by discussing the exchange of USD currency for Colombian pesos at the airport: While exchanging currency at the airport is unquestionably convenient and safe in comparison to street exchanges, these kiosks often offer some of the worst exchange rates while charging some of the highest fees.

Transferring money: Money transfers can be an option for getting quick cash in Colombia. Western Union and MoneyGram both offer money transfers and funds can be accessed within a few minutes of the transaction. However, you may have to pay a variety of fees. MoneyGram, for example, may charge a $22.49 transfer fee for credit cards, and $9.99 for debit cards when you order $500 USD worth of pesos for pick-up in Colombia.

Withdrawing money at an ATM or kiosk is my recommedation: Some Colombian cities have standalone currency exchange kiosks, and you can also find ATMs that give you access to cash while on the go. For security purposes, it is strongly advised to stick to ATMs located in banks or well-trafficked buildings like shopping centers, rather than on the street. Even then, you may pay a premium to use one of these locations.

Have a wonderful trip to Colombia and make sure that you try a Buñuelo while you are in the country.



