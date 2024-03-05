EQS-News: RENK Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Alexander Sagel becomes member of the Executive Board of RENK Group AG

05.03.2024 / 20:48 CET/CEST

RENK expands Executive Board The Supervisory Board of RENK Group AG has appointed Dr. Alexander Sagel as the company's third member of the Executive Board.

Augsburg - March 05, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of RENK Group AG has appointed Dr. Alexander Sagel, who holds a doctorate in engineering, as a member of the Executive Board with effect from April 1, 2024. Dr. Sagel will be responsible for the operational management of the Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS), Marine & Industry (M&I) and Slide Bearings (SB) segments. In this function, the Operations and Technology divisions will also report to him. Dr. Alexander Sagel has held various management positions in the Rheinmetall Group in recent years. After initial positions in the Group's automotive business, he took over as Head of the Weapon & Ammunition division before most recently serving as Head of the Electronic Solutions division.

„We are delighted to have gained such an experienced expert in Dr. Alexander Sagel," said Claus von Hermann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RENK Group AG. „Due to his experience in the defense industry, Dr. Sagel is an excellent addition to the Executive Board team around Susanne Wiegand." „RENK is a global leader in mission-critical and high-performance propulsion systems. I look forward to strengthening the RENK team on its further growth path“, says Dr. Alexander Sagel.



About RENK Group RENK Group AG, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, is a leading global manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion technologies in various military and civilian end markets. The product portfolio includes gear units, vehicle drives, powerpacks, hybrid drives, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings and test systems. With this broad product portfolio, RENK Group AG serves in particular the markets for military vehicles, marine, civil maritime and industrial applications with a focus on energy applications. In fiscal year 2023, RENK Group AG generated sales of more than 900 million euros. For more information, please visit:





Contact:

Mr. Guenther Hoerbst

Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing



Gögginger Straße 73

86159 Augsburg



+49(0)160 5347450

