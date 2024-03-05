NBU Revises List Of Systemically Important Banks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the annual review of bank performance indicators in accordance with the established criteria, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has confirmed a systemic importance status of 15 banks that were on this list in 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the following banks were recognized as systemically important: A-Bank JSC, Credit Agricole Bank JSC, Kredobank JSC, OTP Bank JSC, Oschadbank JSC, Pivdennyi Bank JSB, PrivatBank CB JSC, FUIB JSC, Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC, Sense Bank JSC, Tascombank JSC, Ukrgasbank JSB, Ukreximbank JSC, Ukrsibbank JSC, and Universal Bank JSC.

A reminder that the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) annually designates systemically important banks based on the data of January 1 in accordance with the Regulation on the Procedure for Identifying Systemically Important Banks, approved by Resolution No. 863 of the NBU Board, dated December 25, 2014.