Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Ideally Poised Amid Growing Evidence Of Cannabis' Benefits And Safety

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) (d/b/a MedCana) , a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry, is paying close attention to growing data showing the power of cannabis.“One recent study, conducted by postdoctoral research fellow Thomas Arkell, a PhD at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, suggests that medical cannabis treatment may be associated with improvements in health-related quality of life among patients with a range of health conditions. The results of the study were published earlier this year by JAMA Network Open... This is just one of innumerable studies focused on cannabis... 'Based on evidence currently available, the Schedule I classification is not tenable; it is not accurate that cannabis has no medical value or that information on safety is lacking,'” reads a recent article, which contains excerpts from a report by NORML, a nonprofit organization that represents the interests of tens of millions of Americans who use marijuana responsibly.“This is positive news for MedCana, which has five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production, as well as a software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. In addition, the company recently rounded out its portfolio of holdings with the acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology company... MedCana is building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams needed to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world.”

About Software Effective Solutions Corp.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries.

