420 With CNW - Maryland Legislators Consider Bills Against Workplace Discrimination For Cannabis Users

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Legislative committees in Maryland's state House of Delegates and Senate convened last week to deliberate on proposed measures aimed at shielding workers from

repercussions due to off-duty marijuana use . The bills' essence lies in shifting the burden of proof onto employers, requiring them to demonstrate on-the-job impairment before taking disciplinary action against an employee.

Introduced as SB 513 by Senator Alonzo Washington and as HB 525 by Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, both bills share near-identical language. The Finance Committee in...

