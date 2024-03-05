Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Adds Two New Dealers To Growing Distributorship Network

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announced that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, is expanding its footprint. The company has named an additional two dealership groups as it rolls out its commercial truck line. The two dealership groups -

Nacarato Truck Centers and Nuss Truck and Equipment -

span seven states and include 11 locations. A U.S.-based company headquartered in Michigan, Bollinger Motors develops all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks. The company is beginning its rollout with its B4 Chassis Cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input, which is scheduled for release during the second half of 2024.“We are building our national dealer network very strategically to ensure that they share Bollinger's commitment to quality and customer service,” said Bollinger Motors founder and CEO Robert Bollinger in the press release.“These two dealership groups represent some of the busiest trucking hubs in the country, and we welcome these new locations to the Bollinger family as we work to electrify fleets across the country.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. In 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive and Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

.

