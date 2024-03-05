Psychedelicnewsbreaks Mushrooms Inc. (MSRM) Announces Latest Product Launches, Development Collaboration In Germany

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mushrooms (OTC: MSRM) , a developing leader in biotechnology and sustainable healthcare innovation using mushrooms and mycelium, today announced a suite of strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the healthcare landscape. These efforts, which underscore Mushrooms Inc.'s commitment to innovation, sustainability and the advancement of global health, include the launch of two groundbreaking health supplements, LONGEVITY and SPORT+, as well as the exploration of a development collaboration with a renowned scientific team in Germany.“We are at an exciting juncture in our journey,” said Mushrooms Inc. CEO Kimberly Carlson.“Our latest product launches and the collaboration in Germany are pivotal steps towards realizing our vision for a healthier, more sustainable future. We look forward to sharing our progress and continuing to drive clean, nature-based innovation in the healthcare industry.”

About Mushrooms Inc.

Mushrooms is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSRM and is the first industrial mushroom company to be listed on a public exchange. Mushrooms is a pioneering biotech company, deeply entrenched in the world of mycology. Its primary mission is to harness the transformative potential of mycelium, especially for groundbreaking applications in the healthcare sector. Its dedicated R&D endeavors are underpinned by advanced technology, ensuring rigorous testing and validation of the manifold health benefits of mushrooms, thereby leading to the formulation of scientifically backed supplements. The company's recent patent underscores its innovation-driven ethos, detailing novel methods for bacterial detection and nutrient delivery using mycelium. This patent stands as a testament to its commitment to intertwining age-old wisdom with contemporary technological advancements, aiming to revolutionize healthcare interventions and amplify overall well-being. Inspired by the vision and resilience of mycology pioneers, Mushrooms Inc. establishes robust partnerships, resulting in products that champion both human health and environmental sustainability. For more information about the company, visit

