Sempsunai2.0 (SMAI2.0), A Unique Web3 Bridge, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted SempsunAi2.0 (SMAI2.0) on March 4, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SMAI2.0/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is SempsunAi2.0 (SMAI2.0)?

SempsunAi2.0 (SMAI2.0) is a revolutionary project that serves as the first-ever bridge connecting the retail industry with the cryptocurrency world. Crafted by a global team of experts, it stands out as a safe and secure gateway for newcomers to the DeFi space. The project simplifies and streamlines the journey into the crypto realm with its pioneering ERC20 AI token.

The SempsunAi2.0 Token boasts an unparalleled ecosystem that effectively merges the crypto and retail worlds, offering users seamless integration of spending and earning in crypto through everyday shopping. With its innovative SmAi Cashback Mall, the token links users directly to a myriad of globally recognized shopping brands. Additionally, SempsunAi2.0 acts as a protective gateway for those new to the crypto space, ensuring their journey is safe, simplified, and streamlined through its user-friendly application, the Sempsun Gradio App.

Why SempsunAi2.0 (SMAI2.0)?

SempsunAi2.0 (SMAI2.0) stands out from other crypto projects for several reasons. Firstly, its smart contract is custom-built by an elite developer with a proven track record in blockchain development, ensuring superior functionality and fortified security. Secondly, the token's market is protected against manipulative practices through embedded anti-whale and anti-sniper protocols, promoting equitable and stable trading conditions. Thirdly, SempsunAi2.0 maintains an active social presence, fostering a vibrant and transparent community where investors can stay informed and engaged.

Furthermore, the project offers a stable taxation policy, avoiding unexpected fees and enabling more predictable financial management. Additionally, SempsunAi2.0 has passed thorough audits by blockchain security authorities, providing an extra layer of trust and assurance. Finally, the token's liquidity is securely locked with UNCX, virtually eliminating the risk of a rug pull.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About SempsunAi2.0 (SMAI2.0)

Token Supply: 420,000,000,000,000 SMAI2.0

Token Type: ERC-20

SempsunAi2.0 (SMAI2.0) represents a significant milestone in the integration of cryptocurrency and retail. Its unique ecosystem bridges the gap between these two worlds, offering a seamless experience for users to spend and earn crypto through everyday shopping. With over 8,000 globally recognized shopping brands available on its SmAi Cashback Mall, SempsunAi2.0 provides an unprecedented level of access and convenience for crypto enthusiasts.

The project's commitment to security and transparency is evident in its custom-built smart contract, market integrity features, and comprehensive audits by blockchain security authorities. Furthermore, SempsunAi2.0's active social presence fosters a strong community of supporters and investors. The token's stable taxation policy and locked liquidity further solidify its position as a trustworthy and reliable project in the crypto space.

To learn more about SempsunAi2.0 (SMAI2.0), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!