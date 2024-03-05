Hi-Tech Marine Equipment On Show At Moi Pavilion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior's (MoI) General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security is participating in the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2024) with a large pavilion at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The pavilion showcases various modern boat models used by the directorate in its maritime security missions, along with maritime communication devices, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, and marine equipment. The pavilion distributes brochures on maritime safety for sea-goers and watercraft users.

Additionally, the directorate presents information on fast boat industries, detailing each boat's specifications and advanced capabilities for coastal and border security missions. Director-General of Coasts and Borders Security Maj Gen Nasser Jabor al-Naimi stressed the importance of the exhibition, which displays the latest technologies and innovations in defence and maritime security capabilities, adding that it is a great opportunity for the ministry to learn about the latest maritime security technologies and to enhance the directorate's capabilities in securing the state's maritime domain, reducing smuggling operations, protecting maritime territorial waters, ensuring the safety of navigation and maritime transport.

He explained that it is one of the largest pavilions, saying that the first day of the expo saw visits by many delegations from various countries to explore the tasks, capabilities and equipment of the directorate, the state-of-the-art boats it has produced, and the latest technological advances in the equipment used by the directorate in executing the assigned tasks.

Assistant Director-General of Coasts and Borders Security Colonel Abdulaziz Ali al-Mohannadi stated that the directorate is taking advantage of its participation in this exhibition to raise awareness of maritime safety procedures and introduce its tasks and duties in preserving the lives and property of seafarers.

The Milipol Qatar Committee is also taking part in the Dimdex 2024 with a pavilion to introduce and market the Milipol Qatar 2024 expo through meetings with various delegations and companies participating in Dimdex. Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee Major General Nasser bin Fahad al-Thani considered Dimdex as one of the most important exhibitions specialised in maritime defence, indicating the keenness of the Milipol Qatar Committee to explore more advanced devices and products and to hold meetings with company officials and delegations from participating countries to invite them to participate in Milipol Qatar 2024, which has gained a global reputation as the most prominent exhibition in the region specialised in the fields of homeland security and safety.

