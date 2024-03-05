QF Forum Focuses On Fulfilling Student Potential

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The vital link between teacher development and student achievement has been explored at Qatar Foundation's (QF) annual Teaching and Learning Forum, which showcased how investing in educators fuels academic success.

The forum, hosted by QF Pre-University Education (PUE) under the theme 'Fulfilling Student Potential', gathered nearly 1,400 educators from Qatar for five sessions, complemented by a variety of presentations and workshops in both Arabic and English.

The event provided avenues for both academic and non-academic educators and leaders to achieve their goal of enhancing students' potential. These pathways included focusing on culture, heritage, and identity; refining pedagogical practices; improving assessment methods; strengthening academic leadership skills; and fostering learning communities.

Abeer al-Khalifa, president of PUE, said:“This important annual event aims to spotlight the supreme goal our educational institutions seek, to achieve the principle of inclusiveness and balanced development in the student's personality.

“This is to enable them to positively contribute to their community and face future challenges. And this can only be achieved through the preparation and empowerment of educators, academic leaders, and community members, including teachers and parents, equipping them to gain more skills and specialised experiences.”

Al-Khalifa explained that the annual meeting serves as a platform for teachers and experts to engage in collaboration, share insights and experiences, and propose new ideas, saying:“These sessions aim to explore the best practices and educational strategies to motivate our students and enhance their abilities in a safe and inclusive environment.”

Keynote speaker, Dr Roy Casagranda, took part in a session called:“Celebrating the Forgotten Past: Key Insights on the Legacy of Arab Civilisations”. In this session, he explored the intricate tapestry of Arab history and its significant role in forming the world today.

Haya al-Naimi, deputy director at Awsaj Academy, one of the schools under PUE, attended a leadership workshop that provided insights into personal leadership styles and their application in workplace interactions, including with parents and employees, and said it had made a significant impact on her management skills.

“I chose a workshop focused on personal rather than educational growth. The importance of personal connections, especially when interacting with employees, cannot be overstated,” she said.

Lokman Mourad Mana, a social studies teacher at Qatar Leadership Academy, also a school under PUE, added:“The forum presents a unique chance for educators and school leaders, including those from Qatar Foundation schools, to connect and share valuable insights from their teaching experiences.”

