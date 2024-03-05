Ethisphere Names Southwire As One Of The World's Most Ethical Companies®

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire is pleased to announce that it has received the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This year 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

Ethisphere launched the World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program to measure and showcase the superior achievements of organizations that are committed to doing business with ethics and integrity. The process includes a 243-point assessment, documentation review and research into an organization's reputation and ethical practices and provides a way for organizations to assess their own programs against leading practices.

Southwire is Powered by Integrity and is committed to staying true to its legacy of acting with honesty and treating one another with respect. This sentiment applies to all aspects of how Southwire operates – driving the organization to model effective leadership, practice sustainable sourcing and act ethically each day.

The data submitted by each organization undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere's panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website.