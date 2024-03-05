Farmers Protest: 'Delhi Chalo' March Resumes Today Police Steps Up Vigil At Tikri, Singhu And Ghazipur Borders

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Farmers will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march in full force on Wednesday. On Sunday, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmer's agitation had given a call from across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders protest: Here are the latest updates on the 'Delhi Chalo' marchFarmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal on March 3 gave a call to farmers across the nation to reach Delhi on Wednesday for a protest Chalo protest: Farmers to march to Delhi on March 6The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their \"Delhi Chalo\" march was stopped by security forces farmers have also called for a four-hour countrywide rail roko on March 10 to press their demands 'rail roko' protest will be held in the country from 12 pm to 4 pm to put pressure on the government to meet the farmers' demands, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said Modi launches new scheme for farmers, says 'new expansion to agriculture...'Another farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has ensured that the farmer's protest will continue even if the Model Code of Conduct for the polls comes into force. \"We may have to fight today, tomorrow, but we will continue to fight for our rights,\" he said protest: Punjab Police registers case in Shubhkaran's death. 5-pointThe Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) national body has given a call for the Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14 to highlight issues of a legal guarantee of MSP, against the electricity amendment bill, freedom from debt, old age pension, rolling back of labour codes, and other pending issues stalemate between farmers and government has continued despite several rounds of talks. During the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers made an offer to buy five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. However, the protesting farmers turned down the demand Police to seize properties, bank accounts of farmers over vandalismFarmers are demanding a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, and \"justice\" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21, on Tuesday, authorities reopened the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway that was closed for the last three weeks to prevent the entry of protesting farmers from Punjab. However, the Haryana-Punjab border in Shambu near Ambala continues to remain barricaded Highway re-opens after 22 days amid farmers' protestFarmers have been camping at multiple points in areas bordering the national capital since February 13 along with their tractors, mini-vans, and pickup trucks, demanding, among others, a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) and withdrawal of police cases against farmers during earlier protests.

