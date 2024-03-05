Spanish Woman Gangraped In Jharkhand Shares Shocking Details In FIR: 'Threatened With A Dagger, Kicked...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Spanish woman who was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men in Jharkhand's Dumka district has shared some shocking details to the police in the FIR report. The travel vlogger was allegedly threatened with a dagger, kicked, punched, and then raped. Furthermore, she also said that the entire incident continued for almost two and a half hours, The Indian Express has reported citing the police FIR Tuesday, the Jharkhand Police arrested 5 other accused who were on the run in the case of gang rape and assault with a Spanish woman, an official said as reported by PTI. With this, so far, a total of 8 accused have been apprehended 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi, on 1 March when she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, police said as reported by PTI. \"We chose the place for the night stay because it was calm and beautiful. We thought it would be okay if we lived there alone,\" she said.



