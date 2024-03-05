Maha Shivratri 2024: Fresh Fruits To Milk Products-5 Bhog Items You Can Offer To Lord Shiva

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maha Shivratri, one of the most important Hindu holidays, is celebrated with tremendous zeal and devotion across India and other parts of the world. The celebration honours Lord Shiva and represents the conquering of darkness and ignorance in life, as well as the advent of light and wisdom.

This year, on March 8, the important anniversary will be marked with much hoopla and passion. Devotees fast, attend temples, and conduct numerous rituals to receive blessings from the great Lord Shiva.

Offering bhog to Lord Shiva is a crucial element of the Maha Shivratri festivities. Devotees make a variety of meals as offerings for the deity. So, this Maha Shivratri, let us offer our prayers and bhog to Lord Shiva with greatest humility and devotion, requesting his blessings for a happy and successful life. From fresh fruits to sweets and prasads, here are five forms of bhog to serve to Lord Shiva during Shivratri.

Honey

Honey is a revered sacrifice to Lord Shiva. It represents sweetness and purity. Devotees give honey and water to Lord Shiva as part of the traditional bathing practice known as 'Abhishekam.' Honey is also utilised to make different sweet foods as sacrifices to the deities.







Sweets and Prasad

Offering handmade sweets and Prasad (consecrated food) to Lord Shiva is a typical Maha Shivratri ritual. Devotees create a variety of sweets as offerings, including laddoos, halwa, and modak. These sweets are subsequently handed to believers as a representation of heavenly favours.

Fresh fruits

Offering fresh fruits to Lord Shiva is regarded very auspicious. Fruits represent purity, plenty, and health. You may serve a variety of fruits, including bananas, apples, oranges, mangoes, and grapes. It is thought that presenting fruits with greatest dedication pleases Lord Shiva and provides wealth and well-being to his followers.

Milk and Milk Products

Lord Shiva is frequently portrayed as the lord of 'Somras,' the heavenly drink of immortality. As a result, supplying milk and milk products such as yoghurt, ghee (clarified butter), and milk-based sweets such as kheer or peda is crucial. Devotees believe that presenting these dairy products to Lord Shiva results in cleanliness and benefits.







Bilva Leaves

Bilva leaves, also known as Bel Patra, are significant in Shiva worship. It is thought that giving Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva with devotion brings him great pleasure. Devotees offer these leaves while reciting sacred mantras. Bilva leaves are regarded sacred, representing Lord Shiva's three qualities of creation, preservation, and destruction.