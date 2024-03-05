Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday: Unknown Facts About 'Dhadak' Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On March 06, Janhvi Kapoor will be celebrating her 27th birthday and on this day, let us know some of her lesser-known facts.

Did you know the actress was named after Sridevi's film character? Unknown facts here

Sridevi was in the film 'Judaai' where she loved Urmila Matondkar's name in the film. She and Boney Kapoor named their first child Janhvi.

Janhvi in an interview said that when she expressed an interest to become an actress, Sridevi was not so happy as she wanted her to be a doctor.

In 2018, the actress recited a self-written poem for her late mother, Sridevi, during the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Janhvi Kapoor is in love with her pink water bottle and has named it Chuski.

Whenever Janhvi Kapoor is low, her go-to people are her little sister Khushi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor, or Muggy Maasi, her cousin from Sridevi's side.