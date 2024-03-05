Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus 2 Teams, Staff With 12 Aid Trucks Arrive In Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) -- Teams and staff from the Jordanian field hospital Nablus/2 arrived in Nablus city on Tuesday in order to fulfill their humanitarian and medical obligations to the people and brothers in Palestine.Twelve trucks filled with medical and therapeutic supplies supported the medical teams as they worked, providing support to the hospital's medical specialties run by highly skilled, qualified, and productive personnel.As soon as the teams arrived, they started making the required arrangements and actions to ensure that they could carry out their humanitarian and medical duties effectively and competently.In total, 37,694 patients were treated by the Jordanian field hospital Nablus/1, which also handled 36,612 cases, 894 procedures, and 188 hospitalizations.The Director of Logistics welcomed the Jordanian field hospital Nablus/1 crews when they returned home earlier today after performing their duties.