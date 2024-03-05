80% Of Gaza Households Lack Access To Safe, Clean Water

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Mar. 5 (Petra) -- The United Nations reported Tuesday, citing humanitarian partners, particularly those working in the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector in Gaza, about extremely difficult conditions amid high levels of displacement and overcrowding in shelters.On average, over 340 people share a toilet and 1,300 people share a shower in Gaza, according to the most recent assessment carried out by these partners. Additionally, over 80% of homes lack access to safe and clean water.The United Nations added, in a statement, that UNICEF is providing fuel to operate public and private water wells and desalination plants. It pointed out that between February 15 and 28, clean water was provided for drinking and domestic use to more than 1.3 million people by UNICEF providing approximately 110,000 liters of fuel to accessible parts of southern Gaza, including Deir al-Balah, Khan Yunis, Rafah, and the central areas.