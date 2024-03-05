King Receives Delegation From United Arab List In Knesset

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday stressed the need to end violations by Israel and unilateral Israeli measures in Jerusalem, which impact freedom of worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.Receiving a delegation from the United Arab List in the Knesset headed by MK Mansour Abbas, His Majesty said Jordan will continue to undertake its historical and religious role in safeguarding Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.The King warned of the danger of the ongoing war on Gaza and extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of exerting all efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the protection of innocent civilians.The King said Jordan will continue to deliver humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to Gaza using all available means.His Majesty reiterated Jordan's absolute rejection of attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as attempts to separate them.The King stressed the need to maintain support for UNRWA in line with its UN mandate.His Majesty reaffirmed that the only way to restore regional security and stability is to relaunch a political process to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.The King commended the United Arab List's support for efforts to achieve peace and create a political horizon to the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution, as well as its key role in representing the Arab voice.The delegation included MK Waleed Taha, MK Waleed Alhwashla, MK Iman Khatib-Yasin, MK Yasir Hujeirat.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan.