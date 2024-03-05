Parliament Vice-Speaker Addresses Issue Of Mps' Foreign Visits

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratiuk, proposed an action plan for the facilitation of parliamentary diplomacy that requires ensuring equal access to foreign trips for all lawmakers.

The legislator dwelled on the issue on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The question of how to pursue parliamentary diplomacy has been discussed since the introduction of martial law. Therefore, when our reliable and sincere partner, the European Parliament, sees a problem in restricted foreign trips for Ukrainian MPs and publicly points it out, we can't pretend such a question does not exist. It must be addressed now, so that it does not become an obstacle for Ukraine's further European integration later. The very difficult situation around the world, on the contrary, requires proactive Ukrainian diplomacy - at the level of President, Government, and definitely at that of Parliament. Especially now, when the world is getting weary of war and Ukraine must strive with all its might for new arms supplies, accession to the EU and NATO," Kondratiuk said.

The vice-speaker proposed a possible plan for reaching consensus.

In her opinion, it is necessary to implement the agreements reached during the latest round of "Monet dialogues", when leaders of factions, representatives of parliamentary groups, and parliament leaders signed a document on equal access of MPs to business trips.

"The document recognizes the growing relevance of parliamentary diplomacy toward the realization of Ukraine's aspirations to become member of the EU and NATO, and in particular, for the implementation of functions entrusted to them by the Verkhovna Rada," Kondratiuk said.

She proposes that the Rada Chairman amend the order regulating the procedure for approving lawmakers' foreign visits, and that the Cabinet amend Resolution No. 57 on the procedure for crossing the border, including the issue of the rights of female deputies of local councils who exercise their powers free of charge and have become hostages of the resolution.

Kondratiuk also believes MPs must adhere to the "one voice" principle in their external communications.

"Outwardly, we have to work as one parliamentary team representing Ukraine. Our country is currently facing too many challenges – at the front, in our economy, in social policy – for us to risk unity and legitimacy of state bodies, and especially our parliament," emphasized the vice speaker.

At the same time, she recalled that in the latest resolution, the European Parliament expressed concern over the restrictions applied to foreign trips of Ukrainian lawmakers. EP believes that this can be considered as an indiscriminate restriction of the political activity of elected lawmakers, in particular those representing opposition.

"I am convinced that in order to solve the crisis with parliamentary foreign trips, everyone needs to take a step back and address the problem through understanding and consensus, not ultimatums. Mutual accusations and discord in parliament only play into the hands of the Russian aggressor," Kondratiuk summarized.

As reported, some people's deputies said they were denied opportunities to go on foreign trips, including because the required paperwork does not get the required approval from the Rada speaker.