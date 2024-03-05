Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 30,631 Women And Children Make Up Two-Thirds Of Total Casualties: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 6 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from the ongoing Zionist attacks, has risen to 30,631, with women and children making up around two-thirds of the total casualties, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, yesterday.

In the press statement, the ministry said that, the Zionist army killed 97, and wounded 123 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 30,631, and injuries to 72,043.

The statement noted that, some victims remain under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned of the deepening of humanitarian crisis in the coastal enclave, as a result of the continuation of the conflict.

In another statement, it accused the Zionist regime of“escalating the episodes of genocidal war at a worst pace, due to the population density it has created, in the centre and south of the Gaza Strip, where the number of displaced Palestinians is approximately 1.7 million.

The Palestinians do not know where to go, as they are displaced, as a result of the continuous bombings that affects everything, and in the absence of any safe place to go.”– NNN-WAFA