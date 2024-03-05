Arab League Chief, Armenia PM Discuss Boosting Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Mar 5 (KUNA) -- Arab League General Secretary Ahmad Abul Gheit discussed on Tuesday ways to boost bilateral relations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in different fields.

The two sides have a solid relationship, Arab league said in a statement, pointing to the rich history between Armenia and the Arab world.

Abul Gheit emphasized his appreciation to Armenia on their support of the Palestinian conflict, assuring his trust that they will continue to call for justice and peace in the region.

On the other hand, the PM reviewed the latest developments regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan presenting their efforts to reach a long-awaited peace agreement between the two nations.

Pashinyan affirmed his will on developing relations with Arab countries and broadening political cooperation under the supervision of the Arab League. (end)

