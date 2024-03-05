OIC Fms Reaffirm Centrality Of Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 5 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states reiterated Tuesday that the Palestinian issue is central to the entire Muslim world.

Issuing the final communique of the OIC extraordinary meeting, the ministers stressed the need of backing Palestinian people in their rights topped with the right to self-determination and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital as well as their right to defending themselves and confronting the Israeli aggression, which targets their lives, and property and sanctities.

The communique condemned unprecedented barbaric and brutal Israeli aggression on civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and all occupied Palestinian territories that committed deliberately acts of atrocity, genocide, bombing and killing.

It expressed absolute rejection of targeting civilians under any pretext and displacing them from their homes and starving them as well as preventing them from getting humanitarian aid.

This contradicts all international laws and norms, it said, calling on all international organizations to condemn this heinous crime and hold perpetrators accountable.

The communique also held fully the Israeli occupation forces responsible for the fate of civilians on the Gaza Strip.

It called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire of the Israeli occupation, and the delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid as well as supplying water and electricity, and opening humanitarian corridors to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The ministers called on member states to send humanitarian aid to the whole Strip, in coordination and cooperation with international organizations especially as the holy month of Ramadan is coming, in implementation of the temporary orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued on January 26.

Additionally, the communique called on the international community to press Israel so as to allow the unconditional and unlimited entry of all humanitarian aid and basics into the Strip.

It urged OIC member states to take urgently required measures to stop crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian people, and offer all types of humanitarian, relief and financial support to lift the blockade that has been imposed on Palestinian people in the Strip for more than 16 years.

Furthermore, it warned all countries participating directly or indirectly in committing acts of genocide against Palestinians, considering them partners in this crime, welcoming the step taken by Nicaragua before the ICJ.

It called on the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention to assume their responsibilities and take all necessary measures to respect the rules and main principles of international humanitarian law.

The conferees condemned, in the strongest terms, the occupying entity's rejection to adhere to the ICJ precautionary measures, calling on all UN member states to assume their due legal responsibilities towards all parties and take practical measures to stop the Israeli occupation's violation of the Convention, it noted.

It slammed out the positions of some countries which call for respecting human rights; however, they continue supporting the brutal Israeli occupation on unarmed Palestinian people.

It lauded the historic initiative launched by UN Secretary General on the immediate and urgent need of ceasefire in the Strip.

The communique cautioned of escalating attacks by the Israeli occupation and terror of settlers supported and protected by the occupation in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as part of its frenzied colonial campaign aimed at annexing the occupied Palestinian territory.

It called on the ICJ Prosecutor to swiftly complete criminal investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli occupation against defenseless Palestinians and to bring criminals to international justice.

The ministers thanked South Africa, Comoros, Djibouti, Bolivia, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Chile and Mexico for referring situation in Palestine to the ICJ.

The communique affirmed the importance of full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2720, and the formation of an effective and practical mechanism to provide protection to Palestinian civilians.

It declined all Israeli plans and policies aiming at expanding its colonization of the occupied Palestinian territories, undermining its geographical unity and turning it into ghettos, displacing its people, and isolating the Gaza Strip from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory.

This comes in clear defiance of the international position, based on a political solution that ends the colonial occupation, the UN resolutions, and international law, and signed agreements, it stated.

The communique denounced the crime of forced disappearance committed by the occupation forces against thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank, the occupied Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current aggression.

The ministers renewed their call for member states to back efforts aiming to expand recognizing Palestine's state and help it have a UN full membership as a basic step toward achieving the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

The communique extolled movement of the Islamic group in New York to give Palestine a full membership of the UN, and denouncing pressure on, and blackmailing of, the UNRWA in light of this disastrous situation in Gaza.

The ministers call for activating the Islamic financial network to provide development, humanitarian and economic support to the government of Palestine and the UNRWA, stressing the need of mobilizing international partners' backing to rebuilding Gaza.

They condemned the Israeli occupation attacks and violations on Muslim and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem, and military operations on Palestinian cities and shelters in the West Bank as well as continued assaults in southern Lebanon.

It voiced support to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in unifying Palestinians within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as a key step to meet legitimate aspirations of Palestinian people toward freedom and independence.

It emphasized that peace, security and stability in the region could only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation, and its illegal policies and criminal practices against the Palestinian people.

It called on all countries and international institutions to take practical steps to empower Palestinians with their inalienable rights, mainly their right to self-determination, independence and return in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

The communique finally commended the role of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and others aiming to support Palestinians' cause, and deliver aid into the Gaza Strip, calling for supporting mediation efforts of Qatar and Egypt on reaching ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)

