Qatari PM Meets US Nat'l Security Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 5 (KUNA) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Tuesday with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to discuss efforts to secure the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas.

They underscored that the release of sick, wounded, elderly, and women hostages would result in an immediate ceasefire in Gaza over a period of at least six weeks.

This first phase of a ceasefire would also enable a surge of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, and provide time and space to secure more enduring arrangements and sustained calm.

They agreed to stay in regular contact over the coming days as talks proceed. (end)

