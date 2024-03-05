Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH -- Kuwait reaffirmed its backing to the Palestinian people, and called for taking measures to halt the Israeli occupation bombing, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

JEDDAH -- the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Taha called on all countries to increase funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

JEDDAH -- Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states reiterated that the Palestinian issue is central to the entire Muslim world.

LONDON -- Minister of State in the British Department for Business and Trade Lord Dominic Johnson commended the steps taken by the State of Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for encouraging and facilitating investments to diversify its income sources.

LONDON -- The Kuwaiti Investment Conference held in London touched on the importance of building infrastructure for cybersecurity systems and digital solutions in banking, education, and health, said Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf.

ABU DHABI -- Kuwaiti racer Mubarak Al-Jumaah achieved the gold medal after competing in the Oceanic Khorfakkan triathlon held in the United Arab Emirates. (end) mb