(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 1988, Anguilla received the ".ai" domain, a fortunate pick now synonymous with artificial intelligence.



This alignment has transformed into a major financial boon for the island, now a hotspot for companies eager to associate with AI.



Such interest has bolstered Anguilla's revenues, making domain sales a significant portion of its income.



Anguilla, traditionally dependent on tourism, saw a shift in economic dynamics with the AI surge, particularly after ChatGPT 's launch in 2022.



Vince Cate, overseeing the domain registry, reports sales have quadrupled, contributing significantly to the government's budget.







The island has capitalized on this demand, with domain registrations now a key revenue source.



In just one month, Anguilla earned three million dollars, a figure expected to double with upcoming renewals.



This success story has attracted both startups and tech giants, with over 200,000 registrations by 2023.



This development is a major uplift for Anguilla, whose economy also includes offshore banking and fishing.



AI domain sales are now a critical economi driver, with potential revenue hitting 72 million by 2025.



Early adopters like Igor Gabrielan, who amassed a vast collection of ".ai" domains, underscore the long-term value seen in this digital asset.



Despite varied successes, the growing interest in AI ensures these domains remain coveted.



Anguilla's story highlights the unique opportunity presented by domain names in the digital era.



Managing these assets locally means that the majority of profits support the island's development.



As AI's prominence grows, so does the demand for ".ai" domains, promising continued economic benefits for Anguilla.



This narrative underscores the transformative power of digital assets and their impact on local economies, linking technological advancements directly with financial growth.

