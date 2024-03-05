Opinion: Michelle Bolsonaro’S Political Ascent In Brazil’S Divided Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion): Brazil stands at a crossroads, mirroring the tight race of the 2022 elections in the current polls.



Efforts by President Lula to unify the nation have yet to bear fruit, hinting at a slim victory against his right-wing opponents if a vote occurred today.









Bolsonaro, post-political ban, rallied supporters in São Paulo , showcasing enduring influence and advocating for jailed followers' release.









This event underscored his persistent support, despite legal hurdles.



Amid these dynamics, Michelle Bolsonaro rose as a pivotal figure. Michelle's evangelical charisma and leadership in women's policies position her as a potential political heir in the Bolsonaro legacy.







Noted for her engaging oratory rather than scholarly achievements, Michelle has significantly contributed to evangelical events at the governmental helm.



Her São Paulo speech, advocating a theocratic Brazil , starkly contrasted with her husband's amnesty plea.









Michelle, sponsored by pastor Silas Malafaia, criticized church-state separation, advocating divine rule in Brazil at the rally.









Journalist Bernardo Melo Franco highlighted her stance against secularism.







Michelle Bolsonaro: Emerging Political Force







Analysts now see Michelle as a strong rival to Lula in future electoral contests, trailing him by merely seven points in recent surveys.



With intentions to venture into active politics, possibly starting with municipal elections, Michelle might aim for a Senate seat.



This move could lay the groundwork for a presidential bid, aiming to create a theocracy grounded in biblical tenets.



Her portrayal of Bolsonarism as "God's army," advocating Christian principles and support for Israel, signals the profound religious sway in Brazilian politics.



However, this strategy aligns with efforts to captivate evangelical voters, challenging the secular state.



As Lula seeks to reclaim evangelical backing, recognizing religion's pivotal role, Michelle Bolsonaro's emerging significance heralds a new era.



In short, this intersection of faith and political ambition reshapes Brazil's political scene, underscoring the intricate ties between religious beliefs and governance.

