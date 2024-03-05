ASEAN To Welcome Europe In Security Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plans to engage Western nations in its defense dialogues, aiming to strengthen global relations amid rising geopolitical tensions.



This initiative was discussed in Luang Prabang, Laos, where ASEAN defense ministers met.



They considered including European countries in the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), a key forum for defense cooperation.



France, Canada, and the U.K. express interest in joining ADMM-Plus, with major non-ASEAN countries already involved.









The inclusion of European countries in ASEAN's defense dialogue aims to enhance the collective approach to security, reflecting the region's response to global challenges.



Laos's defense ministry is working out the details, with plans to finalize the expansion by the next ASEAN defense ministers' meeting.









Amid international dialogues, ASEAN confronts internal challenges, notably Myanmar's crisis after the February 2021 military coup.









In addition, the situation has led to a significant humanitarian crisis, with millions in need of aid, as reported by the United Nations.



Despite past tensions, Myanmar's bureaucrats were present at the defense meeting, indicating a step towards regional cooperation.



ASEAN has been advocating for peace in Myanmar through a "five-point consensus," emphasizing dialogue and humanitarian assistance.









Additionally, ASEAN aims to expand defense partnerships, including European involvement, addressing regional and global security challenges strategically.









In short, expansion emphasizes international collaboration for stability, addressing complex geopolitical issues in Southeast Asia and beyond.

