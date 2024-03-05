Ghana To Follow Uganda On Anti-LGBTQ+ Law Amid Economic Warnings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ghana's finance minister has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, urging him not to endorse the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Facing an economic crisis and seeking an IMF bailout, the minister warned of a potential $3.8 billion loss in World Bank funds over five to six years, about 5% of Ghana's GDP.



This mirrors Uganda's situation, where similar legislation led to halted World Bank lending.



The bill, developed over years, proposes to criminalize various LGBTQ+ activities, with penalties up to ten years.



It enjoys backing from various Ghanaian societal sectors, including religious and political leaders.



The Christian Council and the Chief Imam support the bill, claiming it reflects national values.



Yet, this legislation faces global condemnation for violating human rights.







The United Nations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the United States have criticized the bill for undermining equality and non-discrimination.



They highlight potential risks to Ghana's civic freedoms and economic health.



Local groups like the Big 18 have urged President Akufo-Addo to veto the bill, emphasizing human rights concerns.



Meanwhile, supporters like lawmaker Sam George argue that the bill is vital for curbing LGBTQ+ activities and aligning with Ghanaian norms.



As Ghana contemplates this law, the international community watches closely.

Background - Ghana to Follow Uganda on Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Ghana's anti-gay stance results from cultural, religious, and political influences.



The nation, rooted in conservative views, sees LGBTQ+ rights as conflicting with traditional and religious morals.



The global advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights has prompted a backlash in Ghana, perceived as a challenge to local values.



Politicians leverage this sentiment to gain support, portraying themselves as protectors of national integrity.



The drafting of a new bill to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities more strictly reflects these dynamics, enjoying broad backing from religious leaders and political figures.

