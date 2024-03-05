Versatile International Renews Contract With Diriyah Company

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Signs three-year continuation of initial contract signed in January 2020.

· Scope includes consultancy, procurement management and installation oversight across all aspects of natural stone construction on iconic Saudi development.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia– Versatile International (), the Middle East's first fully integrated stone project management consultancy, has renewed its contract with Diriyah Company for a further three years.

Under the terms of agreement, signed today in Riyadh, Versatile International will provide end-to-end natural stone consulting services to the iconic heritage development. Since beginning with Diriyah in January 2020, Versatile International has consulted on more than 50 assets, including public areas, heritage centers, high-end hotels, libraries, museums and residential properties.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Diriyah and contribute to the continued growth and success of this exceptional development,” said Marco Fahd, Chairman and CEO of Versatile International.

“Versatile International was established to meet the unique needs of destination scale development projects. Today's announcement is a compelling endorsement of our ability to deliver certainty of outcome and convert the developer's vision to reality.”

Over the past three years, Versatile International has supported DGDA with the procurement of over 600,000 m2 of Riyadh limestone for public areas, 250 km of kerb and gutter and more than 60,000 m3 of limestone for building plinths.

The company has also consulted on interiors and facades for more than 50 signature assets at Diriyah including the Diriyah Visitor Center, the Wadi Safar Sales Center, and the Samhan Heritage Hotel among others.

In addition to asset-specific consulting, Versatile International is also collaborating with Diriyah Company to identify and certify local quarries producing Riyadh limestone, ensuring that the appropriate quality, health and safety and environmental protection protocols are in place to provide high quality material to Diriyah and other developments in the country.

“Diriyah is an iconic celebration of Saudi Arabia's unique heritage. Ensuring that every asset in the development reflects our authentic local culture and commitment to the highest standards of quality is integral to the visitor experience we offer,” said Mohamed Saad, President of Diriyah Development Company.

“Versatile International's deep sector knowledge, experience across every aspect of natural stone construction and dedication to putting the asset first, continue to add value to the development. The company has established itself as a trusted partner to Diriyah Company in the field of natural stone design, procurement management and installation oversight, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

Versatile International is the professional services arm of the Versatile Group. With a heritage extending back almost half a century, the Versatile Group is Australia's leading end-to-end real estate development and construction company.