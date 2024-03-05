Dubai Mall Becomes Most Visited Place On Earth With Record 105M Visitors In 2023 Figures Show 20M Visitors In First Two Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai Mall welcomed a record 105 million visitors in 2023, a jump of over 19% on the previous year's 88 million; sales were also exceptionally strong in 2023.

New figures released by the mall today also show a staggering 20 million people visited the mall in the first two months of this year alone, with 2024 set to be another record year.

“These numbers reflect Dubai Mall's impressive status and mirrors the forward-thinking leadership and strong economy of Dubai. Our mall embodies the city's vibrant spirit and dedication to excellence, turning the leadership's vision into a reality. Being an integral part of Dubai's economic fabric, we play a crucial role in the city's success and innovation,” said Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

The new figures also show how the mall has become a global draw, attracting visitors from every corner of the world.

“This wide range of nationalities not only underscored the mall's worldwide charm but also reflected the cosmopolitan culture of Dubai itself,” Alabbar added.

Global Retail and Leisure Icon:

The mall's events and promotions in 2023 and the beginning of 2024 were a key driver of its foot traffic, as well as essential festive occasions and international celebrations. Major events like the Dubai Shopping Festival, the Dubai Food Festival and the acclaimed 3 Day Super Sale further demonstrated the mall's ability to draw and engage massive crowds.

The mall's digital footprint expanded significantly, with an Instagram following currently at 1.3 million.

The mall's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the high customer satisfaction scores, which averaged 4.6, reflecting positive feedback from thousands of customers.

Elevating Shopping to an Art Form:

In 2023, Dubai Mall redefined luxury retail. The“Retail Relation” programme partnered with top-tier brands to create immersive shopping experiences. Visitors marvelled at the magical festive displays by Cartier, Carolina Herrera, and Dior, while the Ramadan installation featured exclusive collections from brands like Fendi and Chloe. High-profile events like the exclusive Watches and Wonders, and the debut of Louis Vuitton's Pharrell Williams collection, further cemented the mall's status as a luxury shopping haven.

About Dubai Mall:

Inaugurated in 2008, Dubai Mall is the epicentre of modern retail and leisure in Dubai. It is the world's second largest shopping malls, measuring an impressive 1.2 million square metres. It has more than 1,200 retail outlets, including two anchor department stores, Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale's, along with over 200 international dining experiences. Its wide range of entertainment and leisure attractions include the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Reel Cinema's impressive 24-screen-cineplex, KidZania Dubai, Play DXB, Dubai Ice Rink, Ekart and Zabeel Sports District. These attractions, added to Fashion Avenue, which was inaugurated in 2018, further confirms Dubai Mall's reputation as a symbol of luxury and innovation, contributing to Dubai's international reputation as a prime tourist destination.

About Emaar Malls Management (LLC)

Emaar Malls Management (LLC) manages some of the most iconic malls, entertainment, and community-integrated retail centres in the Middle East, including its flagship asset Dubai Mall, the world's most visited mall, and Dubai Hills Mall, the leading lifestyle destination in Dubai Hills Estate.

Emaar Malls Management (LLC) (Emaar Malls) also manages Souk Al Bahar, an Arabesque style dining and entertainment development in Downtown Dubai; Dubai Marina Mall, a lifestyle shopping mall for residents and visitors of the Dubai Marina community; and Gold & Diamond Park, a shopping destination dedicated to gold and jewellery. In addition to other Emaar community malls: Arabian Ranches, Springs Souk, Meadows Village Meadows Souk, and several others.

Emaar Malls Management assets are developed as an integral part of the master plan developments of Emaar Properties, and, therefore, are strategically located in key areas of Dubai that benefit from favourable socio-economic demographics and increasing tourism.