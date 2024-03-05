BCW Hires Ex-Mischief Creative Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - BCW has hired former Mischief creative director Greg Double to join its creative team in London.



Double joined Mischief, part of MHP Group, in 2020, after other agency roles including associate creative director at Ready10 and head of campaigns at Frank. He has worked with clients including Lego, Just Eat, the England Cricket Board, E.ON, Avanti and AstraZeneca.



On his new appointment, Double said:“Whether you are in the consumer space or corporate, involved in political consulting or patient advocacy, earned-first communications has a vital role to play. The world is hyper-connected, confusing and noisy. Key to this is a brand of creativity that delivers smartness and simplicity in equal measure. This is the type of creative approach I want to bring to BCW's clients, and I look forward to building on its reputation as one of the world's leading global agencies.”



Double will continue to volunteer as a mentor for People Like Us, the not-for-profit that supports journalism, marketing, and communications professionals from Black, Asian, mixed race and minority ethnic backgrounds.



BCW global chief brand officer and UK CEO Rebecca Grant said:“Clients are increasingly looking to powerful creative concepts as a means of generating visibility and recognition in a hyper-competitive, fast-paced playing field. Greg's counsel on what makes for effective earned creative will be invaluable to our clients as they look to attract and maintain the attention of their most prized audiences and stakeholders.



“Under Greg's trusted guidance, we're looking forward to cracking our clients' challenges with our enhanced creative capabilities in the exciting period ahead.”



On 25 January, WPP announced it would merge its two largest communications agencies, BCW and Hill & Knowlton, to form Burson , which will be operational from 1 July this year.



In a LinkedIn post, Double said:“The world's biggest agency might have a lovely LinkedIn ring to it, but it means nothing if we don't become the world's best. I'm a healthy mix of energised, excited and a little bit nervous to start working towards that. Our aim is to get this biggest player doing the biggest creative, but also playing with nimble feet.”



He added:“While I'm delighted... I'm very sad to be leaving Mischief/MHP Group. It is a place that supported me to be at my best professionally and supported me at my worse personally. I was surrounded by those who fostered creative excellence and exercised unrivalled compassion when I was dealing with cancer and chemotherapy. Whoever next leads the creative offering there has one of the most rewarding jobs in PR, with one of the best client lists in consumer PR, with some of the best people in consumer PR.”

MENAFN05032024000219011063ID1107939379