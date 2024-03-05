The Fourth Angel Wins Sustainable Lingerie Brand

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Fourth Angel has won the PR brief for sustainable lingerie and lifestyle clothing brand Peachaus, which was founded 18 months ago by former Marks & Spencer and Myers Australia director Gillian Ridley Whittle.



The agency will be supporing the launch of the brand's first marketing campaign, 'Naked Talks', which sees four women preparing for their public speaking debuts to an audience dressed in Peachaus underwear – taking literally the advice given to nervous presenters of“picture your audience in their underwear”.



In addition, the team will support the company's pop-up shop in London's Covent Garden,

and oversee press office and influencer outreach.



The Fourth Angel head of consultancy Tania Littlehales said:“Peachaus has been a long-held dream now made a brilliant reality by Gillian. Her range is not only beautiful to look at and supremely comfortable to wear, it's been designed and sourced ethically and with sustainability baked into all of the journey from design to delivery.



"We're thrilled to bits to work with her and her team on the collection and the launch of Naked Talks.”

MENAFN05032024000219011063ID1107939378