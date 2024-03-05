HC To 'Prioritise' Issues Of Sewage Inflow, Illegal Constructions In Dal

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal noted that by virtue of order on September 24, 2021, Court identified certain specific issues that require attention, namely:

cleanliness of dal; flow of sewage and liquid waste in the dal;

solid waste management in and around the lake; the responsibility of the tourism department qua the development of tourist and recreational sports maintenance and creation of public facilities;

management of the problems concerning houseboats; stoppage and removal of unauthorized construction and all encroachments in and around the lake area and responsibilities of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as also that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

“While acknowledging the significance of all the identified issues, this Court deems it more appropriate to prioritize the following aspects: i. Flow of sewage/liquid waste in the Dal, ii. Solid Waste Management in and around Dal Lake iii. Stoppage and removal of unauthorized construction and all encroachments in and around the lake area and responsibilities of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as also that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC),” the court said,

and accordingly asked the concerned authorities to provide their perspectives on how to address these issues“to facilitate the Court in passing appropriate orders.”

Also considering the importance and significance of the issues involved in this PIL, the court said that it is of the view that the petition should be scheduled for hearing at least once a week.

