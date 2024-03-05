CBSE Urges J&K Admin To Help Candidates Reach Centers In Srinagar

CBSE regional officer in a communiqué to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said CBSE class X and XII 2024 annual examinations are being held across the country and during these ongoing examinations as informed a major rally of the Prime Minister is scheduled to be held in Srinagar on March-07-2024.

CBSE informed the district administration that there is a major exam of CBSE of Class X Social Science and there is also an exam of Class XII Legal Studies subject that is going to be conducted on this date.

The list of names of the centers of Srinagar where these examinations are going to be held includes Army School Badami Bagh Cantt Srinagar, J&K Delhi Public School Pantha Chowk Srinagar, J&K Minto Circle English Medium High School Srinagar, J&K J N V Ganderbal Hatbara Srinagar, KV NO. 1 Srinagar, KV NO. 2 AFS Srinagar.

“Approximately, 824 candidates of Class X and 10 candidates from Class XII from across Srinagar will appear through these centers,” it reads.

CBSE informed that the examination timings are from 10:30 am to 1:30pm with candidates approaching and arriving at centers between 9:00 am and 10:00 am which is the last time of entry at examination centers.

“It is requested to help candidates with valid CBSE admit cards to reach their respective examination centers with all safety protocols in place,” the communique reads.

It also said that the arrival of candidates at examination centers during safety protocols of the PM visit will be a concern for all schools and candidates

