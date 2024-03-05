PM's Visit To Srinagar: JKBOSE Postpones 10Th Exams On March 7

Director Academics of JKBOSE in a notification said,“In view of unavoidable circumstances the examination of Vocational Subjects including agriculture, apparels, makeup and home furnishing, automotive, beauty and wellness, health core, IT& ITES. Physical Education & Sports, Plumbing/ Retail, security, telecommunication, tourism and hospitality, electronics and hardware of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Session Annual (Regular)2024 of Soft Zone areas of UT of Jammu & Kashmir, which was scheduled to be held on 07-03-2024 has been postponed and shall be held on 04-04-2024.”

The board however said that the examination of rest of the subjects scheduled with immediate effect from March-11-2024 shall be held accordingly as per the date sheet already issued in this behalf.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now