3/5/2024 11:34 AM EST

Stocks in Play

3/5/2024 - 11:41 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Announced today that Avant is experiencing growing demand for its planned high-density compute infrastructure and distributed supercomputing solutions. Last month Avant announced its partnership with the Florida-based technology development firm Wired4Tech to help support "last mile" development and testing of Avant's new high-density private cloud infrastructure solution. On the heels of that recent announcement, the company shared today that it is seeing strong pre- launch momentum for its new high-density compute solution, which is expected to be available later this year. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading -$0.18 at $1.30.



