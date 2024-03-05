(MENAFN- Baystreet) Amazon's Jeff Bezos Named World's Richest Person

Airship AI Hikes on Huge Contract with DOJZoom Unveils Aggressive Buybacks After Posting a Strong Earnings ReportTE Connectivity Climbs the ChartsTesla to Open Charging Stations in Lucrative Deal Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, March 5, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Former Twitter Executives Sue Elon Musk Over Severance Pay Former top executives of Twitter, including the company's previous chief executive officer (CEO), are suing Elon Musk for $128 million U.S. in unpaid severance.The executives named in the lawsuit include former CEO Parag Agrawal, former chief financial officer (CFO) Ned Segal, former chief legal counsel Vijaya Gadde, and former general counsel Sean Edgett.The former executives have filed suit in California federal court claiming that they didn't receive the severance they were owed after Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion U.S.Musk has since rebranded Twitter as X and replaced the company's leadership team with his own handpicked executives.“Musk doesn't pay his bills, believes the rules don't apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him,” reads the former executives' lawsuit.For his part, Musk has said that the previous management team at Twitter was fired for“gross negligence” and“willful misconduct.”Agrawal, Twitter's former CEO, is seeking more than $57 million U.S., including one year's salary, stock awards, and health insurance premiums.Segal is seeking $44 million U.S., Gadde wants $20 million U.S., and Edgett is seeking $6.8 million U.S. in compensation.The lawsuit names Musk, X Corp., and three individuals described as working directly for Musk and his various companies.X is privately held and its stock does not trade on a public exchange.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks