Apple's iPhone Sales Decline 24% In China
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Target's Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines
American discount retailer Target (TGT) has issued fourth quarter 2023 financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations for both sales and profits.
The Minneapolis-based company announced earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 U.S. versus $2.42 U.S. that was expected among analysts.
Revenue in the final quarter of last year totaled $31.92 billion U.S. compared to $31.83 billion U.S. that was forecast on Wall Street.
The company's margins also improved in the quarter, with its operating income margin rate coming in at 5.8% compared with 3.7% a year earlier.
Despite the Q4 beat, Target issued a downbeat forecast for the year ahead, saying it expects weak sales throughout 2024.
For the current first quarter, Target said it expects sales to decline between 3% and 5% and adjusted earnings per share to range from $1.70 U.S. to $2.10 U.S.
The company added that it expects full-year 2024 sales to be flat to up 2% and earnings to range from $8.60 U.S. to $9.60 U.S. per share.
Even though the forward guidance was soft, Target did manage to grow its profits in Q4 2023 through better management of its inventory and lower e-commerce fulfillment costs.
Going forward, Target plans to implement new sales drivers, including a membership rewards program, to help accelerate the company's growth.
To attract shoppers, the big-box retailer has emphasized value in recent months. During year-end holidays, Target touted a wide assortment of gifts and food items for under $25 U.S.
In February of this year, Target launched a new low-priced private brand called“Dealworthy,” with products such as socks, laundry detergent and other items available for less than $10 U.S.
Target's stock has declined 9% over the past 12 months and currently trades at $150.49 U.S. per share.
