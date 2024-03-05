(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Shrinks as Indexes Pull Back from Records

Stock Futures Fade After Record HighsIndexes Step Back from Record HighsDow, S&P Retreat from Record HighsStocks Subside After Record-Setting Week Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 5, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Equities Fall Hard for Second Day AdvertismentU.S. stocks fell Tuesday, on track for another losing session as the technology sector struggled.The Dow Jones Industrials plunged 329.45 points by noon hour Tuesday to 38,660.38.The S&P 500 dropped 52.6 points to 5,078.55.The NASDAQ sank 291.54 points, or 1.8%, to 15,915.97, as technology stocks felt the brunt of the market's drop.Apple slipped almost 3% on the back of a report from Counterpoint Research that found iPhone sales plunged in China in the first six weeks of 2024.Several other mega-cap technology stocks including Tesla, Netflix and Microsoft shed more than 2%. The S&P 500's information technology sector led the broad index down with a drop of more than 2%.AMD fell more than 1% after Bloomberg News reported the chipmaker hit a regulatory snag that will prevent it from selling an artificial intelligence chip to China. GitLab tumbled more than 19% after the software company posted a weak forecast for the full year.Beyond technology, Target jumped more than 11% after holiday-quarter earnings came in stronger than Wall Street forecast. AeroVironment rallied more than 29% following a better-than-anticipated quarterly report and outlook from the defense company.Prices for the 10-year Treasury bounced, lowering yields to 4.15% from Monday's 4.22%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices reversed course and gained 27 cents to $79.01 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices surged $10.20 to $2,136.50.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks