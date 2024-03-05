Funding Drought Forces Closure Of Pakhtunkhwa FM Radios In Tribal Districts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakhtunkhwa FM radios, established in 2019 across the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been compelled to shut down operations due to a crippling lack of funds.

Despite being inaugurated in 2019, these FM stations in the merged districts have languished without attention or financial support from the relevant authorities, leaving the radio jockeys (RJs) unpaid for the past eighteen months.

The dedicated RJs have been shouldering all operational expenses out of their own pockets. The financial woes have not only left RJs without their rightful payments but have also rendered them jobless as the FM stations faced closure, exacerbating their challenges.

Five radio stations were established in the merged districts, including Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, and Waziristan. The steadfast efforts of the staff at Bajaur radio stations to sustain operations through self-help initiatives have also come to an unfortunate end. The government's lack of interest in supporting these radio stations in the tribal districts is causing widespread concern.

Dr. Fitrat Buneri, in charge of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Bajaur, expressed frustration over the delayed release of funds. Despite numerous pleas and written complaints, the necessary financial resources have not been provided, plunging the radio staff into severe difficulties.

Dr. Buneri highlighted the significant listenership gained by Pakhtunkhwa Radio Bajaur in a short span, emphasizing the dedication of the staff and RJs. He remains hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon, allowing Pakhtunkhwa Radio to resume its vital broadcasting services.

Sajjad Karwan, a young journalist associated with Pakhtunkhwa Radio Bajaur for the past two years, lamented the government's failure to allocate financial resources for over a year. The persistent delays in the release of arrears have been disappointing for the radio staff, forcing them to contemplate shutting down operations in the absence of government support.