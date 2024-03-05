Over 270 Female Teachers Missing In Action Across Lower And Upper South Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In both Lower and Upper South Waziristan, a staggering 276 female teachers are found to be completely absent from their duties, according to official documents. The 2023 report reveals a disheartening reality, with a significant number of government-appointed female teachers failing to fulfill their responsibilities in the region.

In Lower and Upper South Waziristan, it appears that a majority of these female teachers are drawing their salaries while staying at home, with many unaware of their assigned duties within the schools. The repercussions of this absenteeism are felt keenly, as hundreds of girls in the region are left without access to education year after year.

Concerned citizens are urging the education department in Lower and Upper South Waziristan to take immediate action against these off-duty government female teachers. The collective demand emphasizes the need to address this critical issue promptly, as the absence of dedicated educators hinders the educational progress of young girls in the region.

The citizens are calling for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, to intervene and take strict measures against these non-duty government female teachers. They argue that without decisive action, the future of Waziristan is at risk of being plunged into darkness, emphasizing that development is intricately linked to education.

The call for urgent steps to ensure educational opportunities for girls in Lower and Upper South Waziristan resonates as an essential move toward fostering development and progress.