France, India Perceive Azerbaijan-Pakistan Military Cooperation As Threat

Cooperation memoranda signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in
the military field and joint steps taken have led to considerable
progress in the defense industry of Azerbaijan. Covering more than
two-decades of history, this cooperation still continues today
between the defense ministries of the two states.
It should be noted that working meetings were held between the
Pakistani military delegation and high-ranking representatives of
the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. During the meetings, in
addition to a number of important issues, negotiations were held on
the holding of trilateral military exercises between Azerbaijan,
Turkiye and Pakistan.
Pakistan is the second country after Turkiye which defended
Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War, and it is the only country
that does not recognize Armenia as a state since the occupation
period back in 1990s.
Pakistan-Azerbaijani military cooperation is also seen as a
threat to India and France, which is arming Armenia in the region.
Pakistani political expert Shazia Anwer Cheema, who commented on
the issue to Azernews , spoke about the history of
military cooperation between the two states. She then emphasized
the importance of military weapons.
“Pakistan and Azerbaijan share deep defence ties following the
signing of a military agreement between the two countries in 2003.
This was followed by a decision to conduct joint military drills
starting in 2016,” she said.
On this topic, the expert reminded Azerbaijan of weapons
imported from Pakistan into the joint military sphere, including
warplanes that were recently purchased.
“In February 2024, Pakistan and Azerbaijan inked a deal worth
$1.6 billion to export JF-17C Block-III warplanes to Azerbaijan.
The deal indicates that Azerbaijan would buy eight JF-17C Block-III
aircraft equipped with air-to-surface missiles,” she added.
The professor stated that with this decision, Azerbaijan will
have more air supremacy over Armenia, which is using old-aged
Russian-design fighter jets.
“This will provide Azerbaijan air supremacy over Armenian
old-aged Russian-designed fighter jets,” she noted.
But Azerbaijan's successes are not the source of happiness for
every country in the world. Countries such as France and India,
which provided the Armenian army with weapons, are not happy enough
since the last provocations that Armenia made on the conventional
border with Azerbaijan.
In the new stage of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani joint military
field, India's aggression is quite obvious. Given this situation,
the expert shared her opinion about it and said that India wants to
equip Armenia to harm Azerbaijan and meddle in the South
Caucasus.
“India has already been supplying weapons to Armenia for a long
time and even supplying arms on a credit basis instead of hard cash
because India wants to equip Armenia to harm Azerbaijan,” she
stated.
“Indian media was shaken by Pakistan's latest contract with
Azerbaijan over the JF-17 Thunder because India knows that it is a
matchless fighter jet,” the expert added.
She presumed that India has probably been feeling rancour
against Pakistan since its defeat in the war five years ago. And
according to her, that is the reason why India hardly digests
Pakistan's selling the jet to Azerbaijan.
“India will never forget how the Pakistan Air Force, equipped
with JF-17 Thunders and F-16, shot down two Indian Air Force
fighter jets in February 2019 and launched air strikes at six
targets in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan also captured one
Indian pilot during these strikes. The Indian Air Force MiG-21 was
shot down over Pakistani airspace,” the professor added.
As regards the technical specifications and power of these
weapons, military expert Ramil Mammadli noted that Pakistani
warplanes are incredibly powerful. Especially JF-17 is very
multifunctional and sophisticated because it combines lots of
countries' experiences in itself.
“The JF-17 is a successful and problem-free procurement project
for Azerbaijan, which combines the most modern technologies of
Russia, China, and Pakistan, and the right decision has been made
in this regard, and this process is being continued,” he added.
Speaking about the deal on JF-17 Block-III fighter jets, the
expert stated that this project between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has
been planned since 2007. He added that the main reason for this
time lapse was especially France.
“The projects between Azerbaijan and Pakistan regarding the
purchase of JF-17s from Pakistan were started in 2007-2008. The
main problem here was the participation of companies from France
and several other countries in the process of creating this
aircraft.
Although the fact that the JF-17's radar system belongs to
France made this process somewhat longer, in the end, this issue
was resolved. From this point of view, this was not unexpected
news, and it was the final result of negotiations conducted for
many years,” Ramil Mammadli said.
Commenting on the characteristics of the aircraft, the military
expert explained its difference from other combat aircraft. The
expert said that the plane can perform both fighter and bomber
functions.
“The main feature of this warplane is that it is lightweight,
single-engined, and can be used for multiple purposes. The fourth
generation can perform both fighter and bomber functions. From this
point of view, it can be considered successful,” he added.
Comparing the Turkish Akinci aircraft with the FJ-17, the
military expert emphasised that the JF-17 surpasses many of its
rivals in terms of flight altitude and the loads of the weapons it
carries.
“If we compare Akıncı and JF-17 purchased from Turkiye, we will
see that they are aviation vehicles with different purposes.
However, we can say that the JF-17's flight altitude and the power
of the weapons it carries are greater than Akinci's. As a drone,
the Akinci is better at reconnaissance and surveillance. On the
battlefield, while the JF-17 is unbeatable,” R. Mammadli
underlined.
The expert drew attention to the Armenian, French, and Indian
unions in the military corporation. He said that Azerbaijan neither
measures its defence capabilities based on the weapons that Armenia
bought nor makes any comparison.
“India's arming of Armenia has nothing to do with the signing of
the agreement between Pakistan and Azerbaijan on the purchase of
Jeff 17 fighter jets. Azerbaijan does not measure its military
strength by the number of weapons of Armenia.,” he stated.
Ramil Mammadli stressed that like all military formations and
structures in the world, Azerbaijan's current combat aviation
vehicles needed to be updated.
“The airplanes used in Azerbaijan's current combat aviation
vehicles have been among the best airplanes in the world for many
years. Just like all military formations and structures, it needed
to be updated,” he said.
