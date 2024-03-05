               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Border Guards Neutralize 10 Russian FPV Drones In Zaporizhzhia Sector


3/5/2024 3:12:27 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine neutralized ten enemy FPV drones in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"Eight of them exploded in the air, and two more were skillfully landed by the defenders, without detonating," the service said.

As Ukrinform reported, as of March 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed thousands of units of Russian military equipment and weapons, including 7,863 operational and tactical drones.

