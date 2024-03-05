Seven Crew Members Of Russian Ship Sergei Kotov Killed - HUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, seven crew members of the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov were killed

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

According to preliminary data, seven crew members were killed and six more wounded in the strike on the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov, which led to the destruction of the vessel.

The Russians likely managed to evacuate another 52 crew members from the ship.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 5, a special unit of HUR Group 13 attacked the patrol ship Sergei Kotov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

As a result of the strike by Magura V5 drone boats, the Russian ship of Project 22160 suffered damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million.