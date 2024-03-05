Black Sea No Longer Safe For Putin's Navy - UK Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has demonstrated with the destruction of the Russian warship Sergei Kotov that the Black Sea is not safe for Russian ships, and providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with what they need will unlock new victories.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said this in a post on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"The Black Sea is not safe for Putin's Navy. Until recently, that would have been unimaginable. Now because the West backed Ukraine, it's undeniable," Shapps wrote, commenting on a video of the destruction by Ukrainian naval drones of the Sergei Kotov warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Shapps added that if the partners provide Ukrainian forces with "what they need," "the bravery and skill of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can unlock victories once thought impossible."

On the night of March 4 to 5, Group 13, a special unit of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet's patrol ship Sergei Kotov, using Magura V5 drone boats.

The Project 22160 warship suffered damage to the stern, port and starboard sides.

The sunken ship is estimated to be worth about $65 million.