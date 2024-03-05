NATO Troops Could Be Sent To Ukraine, But Not For Participation In Hostilities - Pavel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech President Petr Pavel has said that troops from European countries could be sent to Ukraine, but not for participation in hostilities.

He said this at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Prague on Tuesday, March 5, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I am in favor of finding new ways [to support Ukraine], including by continuing the discussion on possible presence in Ukraine in various ways and forms," Pavel said.

According to him, there are a number of such methods, and the discussion about this is only at the initial stage.

Pavel clarified that it was not necessary to talk about the deployment of combat troops, because this could become a crossing of "red lines." He said the issue concerns "forms of support," including the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in Ukraine, which remains a sovereign state, so there will be no violation of any international rule.

"Since it is in our interests to prevent Russia from prevailing in Ukraine, we cannot stop at the assistance we are providing to Ukraine now," Pavel said.

He also noted that Prague and Paris have the same vision of how the situation in Ukraine is developing, how it should probably be resolved, in what ways, on what horizon.

Pavel said that he and his French colleague are convinced that Europe should play a greater role in helping Ukraine and in dissuading Russia from continuing its aggression.

Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that he had agreed with Denmark, the Netherlands and Canada to join forces to find the necessary equipment and ammunition for Ukraine around the world. According to him, the Czech Republic has already managed to identify 800,000 pieces of artillery ammunition, but to transfer them to Ukraine, Prague needs financial support from its partners.

Photo: Říhová Michaela | Source: CTK